SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ramon Randy Pacheco, 46, of Mills was arrested July 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possession of an open container in the street.
Cristobal Vazquez Gutierrez, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested July 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Joshua Daniel Barnes, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Haylea Krislynn Robertson, 19, of Billings, Montana was arrested July 31 for allegedly disobeying stop signs; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kristi M. Johnson, 42, of Bai was arrested July 31 on a PR warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000, two counts.
Eric J. Evans, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested July 31 on failure to appear warrants for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Suede Ian Simmons, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 31 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
