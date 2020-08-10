SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Devin M. Sampson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Tristen Nickole Vasquez, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 9 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Erik Tyler Harwood, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 9 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly selling or furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
