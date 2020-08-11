SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayle Howard Kelly, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 10 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failure to obey stop signs; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Patrisha McKinney Ellsworth, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 10 on probation/parole violation warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on three failure to pay warrants for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
