SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Darnell Holman, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 11 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged use or possession of a firearm as a person convicted of certain felony offenses.
Sonia L. Celis, 29, of Freedom was arrested Aug. 11 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Clay Allen Cudney, 22, of Green River was arrested Aug. 11 for allegedly driving while under suspension; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving; aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and use or possession of a firearm as a person convicted of certain felony offenses.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thera Leanne Siler, 41, of Green River was arrested Aug. 11 for alleged intentional abuse, neglect or abandonment of a vulnerable adult.
Nickolas Gerald Marble, 39, of Green River was arrested Aug. 11 for alleged attempts and conspiracies, three counts; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Madisen Morning Marble, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 11 for alleged attempts and conspiracies, three counts; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs, four counts; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
