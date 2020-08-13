SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chase Stephon James, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; expired or improper vehicle registration; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Brett Howard Averett, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 12 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Scott Krankey, 50, of Green River was arrested Aug. 12 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged breach of peace.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kiana Jade Sjostrom, 19, of Gillette was arrested Aug. 12 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Sable D. Phifer, 29, of Casper was arrested Aug. 12 on a PR warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Joshua Craig Ritchison, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing the duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves death or personal injuries.
Morgan Renae Bauer, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 12 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.