SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
James Robert Ford, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Scott Alan Pritchard, 50, of Ranier, Oregon was arrested Aug. 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Arnold Alvin Trolin, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 13 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged breach of peace.
Kaitlyn Samantha Brooke Grant, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 13 on a remand to custody arrest.
Gildo Roney Avila, 34, of Oakland, California was arrested Aug. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; not having a required driver's license; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, going one to five miles per hour over.
Mario Cruz Calix, 24, of Oakland, California was arrested Aug. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kimberly Jean Ferguson, 57, of Portland, Oregon was arrested Aug. 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
