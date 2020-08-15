Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Maria L. Sloat

Maria L. Sloat, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 14 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense. 

Alannah Del Reid

Alannah Del Reid, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 14 for alleged shoplifting and concealing, first offense.

Manuel Salcido

Manuel Salcido, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 14 for alleged reckless endangering, using a firearm; and drunk in public, first offense.

Kelly Duane Hardwick

Kelly Duane Hardwick, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 14 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.

Christopher Lee Vargas

Christopher Lee Vargas, 38, of Evergreen, Alabama was arrested Aug. 14 on long form warrants for alleged domestic assault, first offense, two counts.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Quynn Rose Malone

Quynn Rose Malone, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 14 on a remand to custody arrest.

Max Frank Bozner

Max Frank Bozner, 47, of Reliance was arrested Aug. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

