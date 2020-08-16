SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Darian Bradley Weckwerth, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 15 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat, two counts; knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call; and domestic battery, first offense.
Charles Thomas Moore, 61, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 15 for alleged criminal entry.
Jeremy W. Mathis, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant.
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant and for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
McKenzie Marie Swensen, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, six to 10 miles per hour over.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jonathan Ray Hughes, 50, of Green River was arrested Aug. 15 for allegedly trespassing, refusing to leave when asked.
James Tyler Greene, 28, of Green River was arrested Aug. 15 for alleged public intoxication.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.