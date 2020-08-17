SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nicholas Michael Ellis, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 16 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.
Dawn Marie Iverson, 50, of Fosston, Michigan was arrested Aug. 16 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Cody Dee Adams, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense.
Colter Hadden, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and failing to obey flashing red signals.
Thomas Michael Eddy, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 16 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Jose Silva, 43, of Green River was arrested Aug. 16 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle Rick Toney, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant for allegedly shoplifting, less than $1,000.
