SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mariano Isaac Vestal, 20, of Marysville, Washington, was arrested Aug. 18 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Aaron Michael Pacheco, 29, of Green River was arrested Aug. 18 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
James Allen Wakefield, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 18 on a warrant for alleged child abuse, being an adult at least six years older than the victim.
Justin James Lehar, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 18 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 41, of Eden was arrested Aug. 18 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
