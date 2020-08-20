SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Raymond Curtis Scrogham, 42, of Casper was arrested Aug. 19 for alleged simple assault; possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Keri Kae Smith, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joshua Glenn Pressley, 36, of Lake Isabella, California, was arrested Aug. 19 on NCIC warrants for alleged burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.
