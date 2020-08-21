SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Devon Michael Callahan, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 20 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Geral Arlo Wilson, 45, of Green River was arrested Aug. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and on a long form warrant for alleged criminal entry.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Anthony Floyd Loza, 31, of Banning, California, was arrested Aug. 20 on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
