SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wyatt Lloyd Fadling, 18, of Metford, Oregon, was arrested Aug. 21 for alleged liquor on the breath as a person under age 21, first offense; on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly having a measurable blood alcohol content as a minor; and on a long form warrant for alleged burglary.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Johan Gregor Solis Campos, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kimberly Ann Hulse, 40, of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested Aug. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, two counts; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Travis Chadwick Zumbrunnen, 45, on Henderson, Nevada, was arrested Aug. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, two counts; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; attempts and conspiracies; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
