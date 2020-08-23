SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jermey John Maestas, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 22 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call.
Clinton Jacky Lundy, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 22 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; exceeding posted speed limits, 21 to 25 miles per hour over; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; and driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ashley Danielle Kraft, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and speeding in a superintendent's speed zone.
Leonard Richard Vanarsdol, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Darius Alexander Spikes, 26, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested Aug. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
Dean Sorensen, 62, of Fort Bridger was arrested Aug. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.