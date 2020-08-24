SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Danniel James McMicheal, 27, of Eden was arrested Aug. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Mario Levi Martinez, 46, of Green River was arrested Aug. 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Renae Trujillo, 38, of Covington, Washington, was arrested Aug. 23 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jose Alonso Pacheco Torres, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Paul Joseph Lissner, 52, of Deming, New Mexico was arrested Aug. 23 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.