SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Vincente Vensor, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 24 alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on the neck or throat; and aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dina Joyce Mazzafferro, 39, of Green River was arrested Aug. 24 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Weston Scott, 24, of La Selva Beach, California, was arrested Aug. 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
