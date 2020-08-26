SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jordan Nicole Harmon, 25, of Green River was arrested Aug. 25 for allegedly trespassing, refusing to leave when asked.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Demarco M. Lyons, 30, of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was arrested Aug. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Ivailo R. Mahlelitski, 32, of Westmont, Illinois, was arrested Aug. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
