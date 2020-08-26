SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jodirae Aldine Orton, 23, of Green River was arrested Aug. 26 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Terrence Lee Powell, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 26 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of an open container.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Marguy Rafael Barahona Benitez, 40, of Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Aug. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Myron N. Seaton, 40, of Shonto, Arizona, was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Steven Ronald Wood, 42, of Green River was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Xu Wei, 27, of Flushing, New York, was arrested Aug. 26 for alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.