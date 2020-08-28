SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jadie Lynn Yoak, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Spencer James Hadlock, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and careless driving with an accident.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dominique Jacob Sampley, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 27 on a remand to custody arrest.
Brad Lee Byerly, 34, of Green River was arrested Aug. 27 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Sheri Hooper, 50, of Centralia, Washington, was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
Kornealius Wood, 26, of Belmont, Maine, was arrested Aug. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; not obeying stop lights; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, going six or more miles per hour over the limit.
Afrika McGee, 25, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested Aug. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
