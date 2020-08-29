SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jonathan Tyler Watkins, 35, of Green River was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and on warrants for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000; and wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000.
Tristan Harry Stassinos, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Troy Dean Smith, 47, of Superior was arrested Aug. 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
