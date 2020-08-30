SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Strand, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged theft, using or disposing of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value; conspiracy to commit felony; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 25, of Wamsutter was arrested Aug. 29 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000.
Ronald Tilmon Smith, 67, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Paige Kathleen Moore, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 28 for alleged theft, using or disposing of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value; defrauding a drug/alcohol test, possessing adulterants, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Nathan Dwayne Vinson, 26, of Kenneweick, Washington, was arrested Aug. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Alisha Michelle Schneider, 27, of Kenneweick, Washington, was arrested Aug. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.