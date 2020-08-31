SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paul Edward Fernandez, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; reckless driving; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on warrants for alleged possession of forged writings, two counts; wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000; and use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000.
Windoka Dancer Tarness, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 30 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 41, of Eden was arrested Aug. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Nathaniel Robert Zimmerly, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
