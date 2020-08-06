SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mary Ann Kuck, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Wayne Farris, 60, of Green River was arrested Aug. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
Slater Erin Wilde, 21, of Green River was arrested Aug. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Shelly Clarissa Cantlin, 42, of Green River was arrested Aug. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; speeding, going six or more miles per hour over the speed limit; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged improper display of vehicle registration tabs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Clinton Jr. Curry, 36, of San Francisco, California was arrested Aug. 5 for alleged possession of forged writings; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
DCI:
Marvin Patrick Rowland, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 5 on failure to appear warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.