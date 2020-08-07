SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayla Vonne White, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
Kerry Ray Rivera, 50, of Green River was arrested Aug. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Mason Scott Krankey, 25, of Green River was arrested Aug. 6 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Chris S. Rasmussen, 48, of Farson was arrested Aug. 6 on an NCIC warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a Schedule I or II narcotic drug.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
