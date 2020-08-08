SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Darrell Craig McNally, 30, of Casper was arrested Aug. 7 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Andrew Morgan Hamilton, 21, of Farson was arrested Aug. 7 for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; failed notice required of driver; failing to yield after a yield sign; careless driving, first offense; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; and failure to display valid license plates, validation stickers, or permits.
Brandon Ted Butters, 33, of Mountain View was arrested Aug. 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
