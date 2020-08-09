SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Absalon Misael Ibara Solorio, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 8 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
William R. Kerbs, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Harley Luis Gonzalez, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; and failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
