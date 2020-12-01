Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Wesley Joseph Carter

Wesley Joseph Carter

Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 30 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.

Christopher David Penoff

Christopher David Penoff

Christopher David Penoff, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 30 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; attempt, substantial step; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

James Bradford Huston

James Bradford Huston

James Bradford Huston, 33, of Oakland, California, was arrested Nov. 30 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the intestate, six or more miles per hour over; speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; failing to obey stop lamps; failing to safely use turning movements and required signals; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to properly use lighting lamps and illuminating devices; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; invalid vehicle title, registrations, plates, or permits; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance. 

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.