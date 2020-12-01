SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 30 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Christopher David Penoff, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 30 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; attempt, substantial step; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
James Bradford Huston, 33, of Oakland, California, was arrested Nov. 30 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the intestate, six or more miles per hour over; speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; failing to obey stop lamps; failing to safely use turning movements and required signals; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to properly use lighting lamps and illuminating devices; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; invalid vehicle title, registrations, plates, or permits; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
