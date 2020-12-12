SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Milton Rees Miller, 59, of Roosevelt, Utah, was arrested Dec. 12 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Joshua Richard Eaton, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Harold Randal Bjork, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Dean Simmons, 43, of Green River was arrested Dec. 12 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; and on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, child protection act.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Gabriella Ann Rodriguez, 30, of Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged kidnapping, facilitating a felony; endangering children, absorbing/inhaling/ingesting methamphetamine; interfering with custody by taking or enticing a minor; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Eugene Alvin Trujillo, 35, of Pueblo, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged kidnapping, facilitating a felony; endangering children, absorbing/inhaling/ingesting methamphetamine; interfering with custody by taking or enticing a minor; and accessory before the fact.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
