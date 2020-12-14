SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tresha Dawn Bachman, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 13 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and on PR warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
