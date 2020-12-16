SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Domingo Guachiac Tziquin, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; not having a driver's license; not using lighted lamps and illuminating devices; and improper position and method of left turning at an intersection.
Mason Scott Krankey, 25, of Green River was arrested Dec. 15 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged use of a cell phone while driving; on an NCIC warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and on bond violation warrants for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Marie Murphy, 30, of Green River was arrested Dec. 15 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
