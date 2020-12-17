SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Tyler Cantrell, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; and on a failure to pay fines warrant for alleged shoplifting, under $1,000.
John Raiford Hiltner, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within 10 years.
Ashley Renee Freeman, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense, two counts; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to safely use turning movements and required signals.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Isabel Melissa Kelly, 35, of Green River was arrested Dec. 16 on failure to appear warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol; and driving without an interlock device, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jaime Scott Lewis, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Amy Diane McClimans, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 16 on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
William Russell Winn, 43, of Green River was arrested Dec. 16 for alleged contempt of circuit court.
Sheri Dawn Lee, 39, of Reliance was arrested Dec. 16 on a warrant for alleged theft of services, interfering with cable, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Aaron R. Luff, 42, of Mountain Home, Idaho, was arrested Dec. 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
