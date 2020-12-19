SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Heather Juanita Stromberg, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Ryan Gregory Gil, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 18 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Michael George Nomis, 51, of Green River was arrested Dec. 17 on a remand to custody arrest and sentenced to the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Victor Nevarez, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000, three counts.
Andres Flores, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Dec. 18 for allegedly not having a required driver's license; invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate, six or more miles per hour over; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.