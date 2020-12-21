SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dalton Spencer Denman, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly possessing adulterants to defraud a drug/alcohol test, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Skylar Jay Ewart, 22, of Green River was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to wear a seat belt as the driver.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
