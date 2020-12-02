SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Leighann Fazio, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Nicholas Paul Muije, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 2 on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Kasey Joe Meek, 22, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested Dec. 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Autumn Jeanette Smith, 30, of Green River was arrested Dec. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Edward Dale Connin, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 2 on a PR warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Mathew Anthony Oscar Bernal, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
