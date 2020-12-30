SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Edward Holmes, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 on long form warrants for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on the neck or throat.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kristopher Albert Lamoreaux, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for alleged child abuse, inflicting physical injury on a child when responsible for that child's welfare.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.