SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
John Chad Clingan, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Amy Diane McClimans, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
Jace Michael Andersen, 20, of Fontana, California, was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possession of LSD, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; speeding; and failing to safely use turning movements and required signals.
Skylar Jay Ewart, 22, of Green River was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly speeding.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jonathan Ted Cheadle, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly threatening to inflict death on a telephone call.
