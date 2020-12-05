SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lacey Kay Stevens, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Spencer K. Taala, 57, of Springville, Utah, was arrested Dec. 4 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Sophia Elizabeth Blakely, 35, of Munster, Indiana, was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged failure to to use signal lamps; not having a driver's license; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Mauricio Hernandez Hernandez, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; not having a driver's license; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Joshua Robert Phillips, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
Herman Carl Hatfield, 35, of Casper was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Steven Shawn Bolt, 40, of Green River was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ronnie Long, 48, of Holbook, Arizona, was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Anthony Ray Ortega, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Wendi Kathleene Turner, 30, of Green River was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
Paula Sue Attebury, 53, of Green River was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
Diana L. Hall, 51, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested Dec. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
