SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jason Leonard Shoemaker, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense; improper right turns; failing to obey stop signs; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Kenneth Gene Carodine, 32, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Dec. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
John Richard Cocke, 51, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested Dec. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
