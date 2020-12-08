SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Adrian Elias Ybanez, 20, of Green River was arrested Dec. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
DCI:
Dakota Sue Long, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 8 on a P&P hold and a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Taylor Wade Mitchell, 27, of Green River was arrested Dec. 8 on a hold for another agency and a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
