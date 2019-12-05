SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Malon Brent Elliott, 40, of Westcliffe, Colorado was arrested Dec. 5 for alleged possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; and breach of peace.
Kelsey Marie McGuire, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 5 on a warrant for alleged failure to obey traffic control signals, turning right on red, resulting in a crash.
Jesse Ruegene Bowler, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 5 for alleged violation of order of protection.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mikinna Lynn Hays, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
