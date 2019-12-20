SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Charles Driggs, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense.
Misty Dawn Andersen, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 for alleged criminal entry and shoplifting and concealing, third offense, two counts.
Michelle Elizabeth Odho, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Quintyn Gary Hart, 29, of Ephaim, Utah was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs, two counts; and a hit and run of unattended property.
Gabriel Martinez Munoz, 30, of Kings Beach, California was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
Roger L. Wood, 57, of Green River was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Sergio Trinidad Sotelo, 31, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; prohibited parking on a controlled-access highway; failure to maintain liability coverage, second offense; and improper or expired vehicle registration.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.