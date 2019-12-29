SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas R. Myers, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Reid Robert Rathbun, 37, of Green River was arrested Dec. 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and 24/7 program violation.
Zachary Eric Page, 33, of Green River was arrested Dec. 28 for alleged theft of services, more than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Raymond Alvin Lester, 53, of Cody was arrested Dec. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
