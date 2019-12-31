SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Fawn Marie Suhr, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 30 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Justin James Lehar, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Dylan Hampton, 28, of Green River was arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Fredrick Charles Wilkening, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years.
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Fred Shane Fleck, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.