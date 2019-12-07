SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Hayden Schlotfeldt, 23, of Reliance was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
Jason Lee Fletcher, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paul Anthony Vigil, 47, of Green River was arrested Dec. 6 on a warrant for an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Lillian T. Tristan, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 6 on a warrant for allegedly endangering children in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine.
Julie Kay Curtis Sloan, 43, of Roy, Utah was arrested Dec. 6 on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Colton Ryan Pruitt, 29, of Garvin, Oklahoma was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Joshua Molczyk, 34, was arrested Dec. 6 on an NWS hold.
Benson Burns, 52, was arrested Dec. 6 on an NWS hold.
Alysha Angeline Libertin, 30, was arrested Dec. 6 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.