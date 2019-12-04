SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert Jay Nielsen, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense; failing to safely use turning movements and signals; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
Heather Marie Clinton, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the driver, first offense; and on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
Grae Allen Hodder, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jesse James Cruz, 42, of Pueblo, Colorado was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman; and domestic assault, first offense.
NWS:
Michael Glenn Musser, 40, of Casper was booked Dec. 4 on an NWS hold.
Raleigh Roche, 34, of Tacoma, Washington was booked Dec. 4 on an NWS hold.
