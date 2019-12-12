SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
Dawn Denise Stiles, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
Shawn Justin McCoy, 43, of Farson was arrested Dec. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within ten years; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Presley Kristine Searle, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for alleged forgery, permit, altering writing without authority.
Michael Ortiz, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 12 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kristopher Mark Kofoed, 57, of Green River was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, less than $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Trenton Jay Westfall, 23, of Labarge was arrested Dec. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
OTHR:
Crystal Louise Guseman, 32, of Lusk was booked Dec. 12 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.