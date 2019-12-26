SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Morgan L. Holliday, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 25 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Derek John Laws, 26, of Green River was arrested Dec. 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
Luis Alberto Lopez Martinez, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and driving at a speed too fast for conditions.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jackson Riley Gladue, 19, of Green River was arrested Dec. 25 for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; malicious mischief; and on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher Henrickson, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested Dec. 25 for alleged possession of forgery devices; possession of Schedule I or II drugs, more than three ounces, 3/10 gram, three grams, or 5/10 gram respective; manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; improper tail lamps on a vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Donovan Scott Cleveland, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 25 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense.
John Marion Hewitt, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 25 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Michael Shawn Ellis, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; improper lighted lamps and illuminating devices; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
John Robert Woody, 29, of South Williamam, Pennsylvania was arrested Dec. 25 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
