SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Michael Scott, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Cassidy Ann Harrison, 27, of Green River was arrested Dec. 19 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Brandon Lewis Yaezenko, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
John Dunn Myers, 24, of Mooresville, Indiana was arrested Dec. 19 for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, one to five miles per hour over; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Lucas Antestenis, 25, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania was arrested Dec. 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
Kay Lynn Marie Mason, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19 for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
Stephen Thomas Eastman, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 19 for allegedly violating a temporary order of protection.
