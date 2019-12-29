SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joshua Robert Henderson, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; expired or improper vehicle registration; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Juan Luis Mendoza, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for alleged liquor on the breath as a person under age 21, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Derrick Allen Erickson, 21, of Fort Bliss, Texas was arrested Dec. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and improper lighted lamps and illuminating devices.
Kori Dawn Pacheco, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 on a warrant and for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dalton Louis Allen Brice, 26, of Green River was arrested Dec. 29 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Kevin Shane Tiller, 30, of Cheyenne was arrested Dec. 29 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
John Marion Hewitt, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Kermit E. Galloway, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of a vehicle, first offense.
