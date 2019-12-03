SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Melody Ann Ross, 52, of Green River was arrested Dec. 3 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Rodney Don Owens, 30, of Sheridan was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant for alleged conspiracy to commit felony, three counts; burglary, two counts; and conspiracy to commit misdemeanor, two counts.
Tyler Levi Kendall, 28, of Green River was arrested Dec. 3 for driving while under the influence, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Justin Ryan Chewning, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years; and failing to do his duty after colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
WSP:
Timothy Stephen Beck, 39, of Afton was booked on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.